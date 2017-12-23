Expand / Collapse search
Matt Damon's father dies after long battle with cancer

In this Sept. 5, 2004 file photo, Matt Damon is kissed by his father, Kent , before the screening of the film "The Bourne Supremacy" at the 30th American Film Festival of Deauville, Normandy, France.

Matt Damon's father died recently after a long battle with cancer.

Kent Damon, 74, died Dec. 14 in Massachusetts of complications from multiple myeloma, a rare blood disease, Damon’s publicist Jennifer Allen said on Saturday.

Kent Damon was diagnosed in 2010, but his condition had increasingly been getting worse recently.

His A-list son has worked to raise awareness and money for cancer research and treatment since his father was diagnosed. The "Good Will Hunting" and "Jason Bourne" star hosted private fundraisers in Los Angeles and attended benefits for the Massachusetts General Hospital's Cancer Center in Boston.

