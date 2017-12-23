Matt Damon's father dies after long battle with cancer

Matt Damon's father died recently after a long battle with cancer.

Kent Damon, 74, died Dec. 14 in Massachusetts of complications from multiple myeloma, a rare blood disease, Damon’s publicist Jennifer Allen said on Saturday.

Kent Damon was diagnosed in 2010, but his condition had increasingly been getting worse recently.

His A-list son has worked to raise awareness and money for cancer research and treatment since his father was diagnosed. The "Good Will Hunting" and "Jason Bourne" star hosted private fundraisers in Los Angeles and attended benefits for the Massachusetts General Hospital's Cancer Center in Boston.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.