Khloe Kardashian confirms her pregnancy on social media after much speculation and waiting

New York Post
May 8, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Television personalities Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner in attendance as the Houston Rockets play against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half in game three of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports - RTX1C7P8

After months of speculation, Khloé Kardashian has finally confirmed her pregnancy.

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!” the 33-year-old reality star wrote on Instagram.

Her announcement featured a black-and-white photo of her boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s hands cradling her bare baby bump.

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️

“Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do!” she said of her pro-basketball playing boyfriend, who is 26. “Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!” she continued.

News of the “Keeping Up the the Kardashians” star’s pregnancy broke in September and she has kept a low profile since then.

According to her post, she had been staying out of the spotlight to keep the “first precious moments” and “best bundle of feelings” to themselves.

“I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately,” she explained. “Thank you all for understanding.”

Your turn to confirm, Kylie.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.