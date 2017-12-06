Expand / Collapse search
Comedian Ralphie May's cause of death revealed

Associated Press
FILE - In this June 13, 2015 file photo, Ralphie May performs at the 2015 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. A spokeswoman for Ralphie May says the comedian has died at age 45. In a statement Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, publicist Stacey Pokluda said May died of cardiac arrest. She said he had been fighting pneumonia, which caused him to cancel a few appearances in the past month. (Photo by John Davisson/Invision/AP, File)

Medical examiners in Las Vegas have determined that comic Ralphie May's death was from high blood pressure and heart disease.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg (FYOU'-den-berg) told The Associated Press on Wednesday the round-faced comedian whose body was found Oct. 6 at a home in Las Vegas died of heart failure due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

The death was ruled natural.

May was 45 and had a wife and two children in Nashville, Tennessee.

He was raised in Arkansas and went from a second-place finish on TV's "Last Comic Standing" in 2003 to television and club appearances.

His publicist said following his death that he'd been fighting pneumonia, which caused the cancellation of several appearances that had been slated to go through the end of the year at Harrah's Las Vegas hotel-casino.