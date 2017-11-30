Olivia Newton-John shares update on second cancer battle: 'I am no longer in pain'

Things are looking good for Olivia Newton-John.

The singer announced earlier this year she was battling breast cancer for the second time.

“I am no longer in pain and happy to say I am working again,” the 69-year-old told Closer Weekly Thursday.

Despite being diagnosed again after beating the illness 25 years ago, Newton-John is determined to still pursue music and connect with fans on stage.

“When I get to sing the songs I love, it’s like a gift,” said Newton-John. “Being on the road with my band has been healing for me. Of course, it was scary. But the words that came to my mind were, ‘This too shall pass!’ I just had to believe that I was going to be OK.”

Thank you to the kind gentleman who gave me these beautiful flowers at last nights Vina Del Mar concert! So kind of you x A post shared by Olivia Newton-john (@therealonj) on Feb 24, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

The “Grease” star even shared she’s developed a positive relationship with herself.

“I talked to my body,” Newton-John explained on she was prepared to fight for her life again. “I affirmed that I was healthy and strong. Depression suppresses your immune system. I tried to get my mind off my troubles by focusing on the things that I am passionate about.”

Newton-John told Fox News back in May the back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour turned out to be breast cancer that spread to the sacrum.

“I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia,” she wrote.

With my beautiful daughter chloelattanzi on fun secret project! A post shared by Olivia Newton-john (@therealonj) on Apr 1, 2017 at 9:51am PDT

In September, Newton-John told “Today” host Natalie Morales she used medical cannabis to cope with the severe pain she experienced when walking.

“People have this vision from the ‘60s of people just sitting around, you know, getting stoned, and I think it’s not about that,” said Newton-John. “This plant is a healing plant. I think we need to change the vision of what it is because it helped me greatly and it helped with pain and information.”

Back in 2012, 20 years after John first fought and won a battle with breast cancer, the entertainer launched the Olivia Newton-John Wellness and Research Centre.

She admitted to Fox News in March that loaning her name to the hospital building was “daunting,” but she ultimately received some parental advice.

“My mom said, ‘Well, if you’re going to help people, then you should do it,’” she said. “That was really the answer. A very simple and straightforward one.”