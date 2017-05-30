Olivia Newton-John postpones concert dates to fight cancer

Olivia Newton-John is postponing her June U.S. and Canadian concert tour dates to battle cancer.

In a release sent to Fox News, the 68-year-old revealed the back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour has turned out to be breast cancer that has spread to the sacrum.

“I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia,” she wrote.

In addition to “natural wellness therapies,” the singer/actress will also complete a short course of photon radiation therapy. Newton-John “is confident” that she will return to the stage later this year.

In 2012, 20 years after she first fought and won a battle with breast cancer, the “Grease” star launched the Olivia Newton-John Wellness and Research Centre in Australia.

She admitted to Fox News that loaning her name to the hospital building was “daunting,” but she ultimately received some parental advice.

“My mom said, ‘Well, if you’re going to help people, then you should do it,’” she said. “That was really the answer. A very simple and straightforward one."