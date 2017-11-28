Grammys snubs and surprises: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran snubbed Lorde earns surprise nomination

Some fans of pop music would say Ed Sheeran got robbed when it comes to the lack of Grammy nominations he received on Tuesday morning.

While big names such as JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars all earned a notable amount of nominations, pop stars Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Alicia Keys, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Kesha all appeared to be snubbed.

Sheeran's album, "÷ (Divide)," was one of the biggest albums of the year, with his song, "Shape of You," becoming the most streamed song of all time on Spotify. However, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter only received two Grammy nominations and not in the top categories.

GRAMMYs 2018 Nominations: Bruno Mars, JAY-Z, Lorde and More -- See the Complete List

"I'm more surprised that Ed Sheeran didn't receive nominations for Album, Record, OR Song of the year," one fan tweeted after the nominations were announced. "'Divide' is the bestselling album of 2017 and 'Shape of You' and 'Castle on the Hill' were HUGE. If anyone is sadder than us right now, it's Ed. He probably expected WAY more."

At least Sheeran -- who won two Grammys in 2016 -- is up for Pop Solo Performance and Pop Vocal Album, but Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" song was not recognized at all, which was the only track off her "Reputation" album that was eligible for a nomination since it was released in October.

EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Says He Knew Jennifer Lopez's Iconic GRAMMYs Dress Was Going to 'Change the Game'

That being said, two of Swift's other songs are up for Grammys. "Better Man" that she wrote for Little Big Town is nominated for Country Song, and her "Fifty Shades Darker" track with Zayn Malik, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," is up for Song Written for Visual Media. Let's also not forget that Swift already has 10 Grammys to her name.

Some other snubs included Lady Gaga, who was only recognized in the Pop Solo Performance category for her song, "Million Reasons," and Pop Vocal Album for "Joanne," and The Weeknd, whose wildly popular "Starboy" album got one nomination for Urban Contemporary Album.

But at least they got nominated! Demi Lovato's album, "Tell Me You Love Me," and Harry Styles' self-titled solo debut record -- while they were highly praised -- did not garner any nominations.

Meanwhile, Kesha has lots to celebrate after earning her first two Grammy nominations ever. Her comeback album, "Rainbow," is up for Vocal Album and her song, "Praying," is nominated for Pop Solo Performance.

Frank Ocean Defends Decision to Skip 2017 GRAMMYs, Criticizes Producers and Taylor Swift's 2016 Win

"I can’t even fathom how Kesha must be feeling," one fan tweeted. "Going from the fear of never releasing music again to receiving TWO GRAMMY NOMS for her comeback album!"

While Swift might have been snubbed, her pal Lorde got a surprise when her album, "Melodrama," was nominated for Album of the Year, arguably the biggest award of the night. Some fans would argue that Lorde deserves more, though it should be noted that she is the only woman that is recognized in the Album of the Year category, and will be going up against JAY-Z, Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars.