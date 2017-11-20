Kathy Griffin complains she's unemployable after being 'blacklisted' from Hollywood for Trump photo scandal

Kathy Griffin can't stop whining.

In a new YouTube video, the comedian complained about not being able to find work after she says she was blacklisted by Hollywood after she posed with a severed, bloodied head of President Trump.

"I’m getting a lot of online hate from trolls who think I’ve lost my mind. And I am admitting I lost my mind because it’s what made me a star in the first place," she said in the video titled "Kathy Griffin's State of the Union."

"I'm fully in the middle of a blacklist, a Hollywood blacklist. It is real. I'm not booked on any talk shows. I'm selling tickets worldwide which is really hard when you don't have any kind of a television platform and kind of nobody has your back," the 57-year old lamented.

The former reality TV personality said that while many think she's crazy, others think she is on to something.

"I just want you guys to know that when I get home I don't have one single day of paid work in front of me...my legal bills are through the roof...I still say the end goal is for younger women and younger LGBT folks or disenfranchised people of any kind can watch me survive, and with a sense of humor," Griffin said.

Griffin has been plagued by a whirlwind of negative media reports after she lampooned POTUS by posing with his decapitated head in May shot by controversial photographer Tyler Shields. She quickly apologized but then renegged on her statements saying she was "no longer sorry."