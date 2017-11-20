5 things you didn't know about Mayim Bialik

Mayim Bialik has been in the spotlight ever since she starred on the 90s sitcom "Blossom" when she was just 12-years-old.

Now, as an adult, Bialik is back making audiences laugh as the loveable Amy Fowler on the hit show "The Big Bang Theory."

Bialik has been in the spotlight for a long time so you may think you know everything about this child star. But here are some facts you may not have known about the actress.