Blake Shelton says he was 'fat and ugly' his 'whole life' after being named Sexiest Man Alive

Country music superstar Blake Shelton, who was just named People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2017, said he would be milking the honor after spending his whole life being “fat and ugly.”

Shelton, 41, celebrated his status on Ellen DeGeneres’ show in an episode that will air on Thursday. DeGeneres joked when Shelton entered the room that it “just got hotter! It really did.”

“I mean, you know, you can't be the Sexiest Man Alive unless you're the Sexiest Man Alive," Shelton joked per E! News.

“You know, I said this in the magazine — when I did my interview for Sexiest Man Alive — that I'd been fat and ugly my whole life, and if only for one year I get to be sexy, I'm going to milk this for everything that it's worth,” Shelton told DeGeneres.

The country music star joined a list of other famous men such as Bradley Cooper, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson who have received the title.

"Mullets coming back this year! That used to be ugly. It's officially sexy. It's the law now. It's like the sun coming up. I'm sexy,” Shelton told DeGeneres.

Shelton joked his “The Voice” co-star Adam Levine would not be the only “sexy guy” on the panel anymore.

"He's like the good-looking guy on ‘The Voice,’ anyway. But I'm just saying, Adam is not happy because he was the only sexy guy on the panel until this new law of the land was enforced by People magazine," Shelton said.



The “Every Time I Hear That Song” singer said he “felt bad” for his girlfriend and co-worker Gwen Stefani, who is known for her fashion trends.

"I feel bad for her, (Stefani) because she has been in the spotlight and this symbol of beauty,” Shelton said.

"And now you're overshadowing her?" DeGeneres asked Shelton.

"I guess. You know what? It's going to be humbling,” Shelton told DeGeneres. It's going to be humbling — for her. But, I think she's got a big enough heart she can deal with it."

DeGeneres went on to show old photos of Shelton sporting a mullet when he was younger.

"When I think of sexy, I think of my heroes — and Billy Ray Cyrus,” Shelton said. “With this new power that has been bestowed upon me, I can bring the mullet back, which makes it OK for any of us to have one."

On Wednesday, People named Shelton their “Sexiest Man Alive” of the year but the announcement was met with criticism.

Social media users slammed People’s decision, citing past tweets the country crooner has made that have been labeled racist, misogynistic and homophobic.

Many of the tweets have been deleted but resurfaced last year. Shelton has since apologized for the tweets.