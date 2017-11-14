Bryan Cranston issues terms for society to forgive sexual predators in Hollywood

While many people across the country react to the recent house-cleaning going on with regards to Hollywood sexual predators, one star is addressing the concept of second chances.

Bryan Cranston recently told reporters his candid thoughts about letting some of these people back into polite society.

Speaking to BBC News, former “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston was asked if there’s a way back for people like Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, who have been at the forefront of this movement after having allegations of sexual misconduct levied against them by multiple people.

“If they were to show us that they put the work in and are truly sorry and making amends and are not defending their actions but asking for forgiveness, then maybe down the road there is room for that, maybe so,” he said. “Then it would be up to us to determine, case by case, whether this person deserves a second chance.”

The actor went on to warn people not to discount these people outright and rather, “leave it open” for people who may rehabilitate themselves and find true respect for the people around them, even if they didn't have it before. He also noted that he’s glad this conversation has been sparked in recent weeks and hopes it will permeate to other industries, warning the public that it’s not just Hollywood that has problems with systemic sexual misconduct and harassment.

“Sexual predator behavior is not a Hollywood problem. It is a societal problem. We’re seeing that everywhere and that’s what’s so great about it, that it’s being exposed.”