Marc Maron addresses Louis C.K., calls him a liar on his podcast

As fans and comedians alike deal with the fallout from the recently revealed stories about Louis C.K., one close friend of the comedian in question is taking things head-on. Marc Maron took time out of his most recent podcast episode to confess that Louie allegedly lied to him when asked about the allegations point blank.

On Monday’s episode of Maron’s famed, “WTF” podcast, he addressed the bombshell New York Times report in which five women came forward to say C.K. masturbated in front of them. The 50-year-old comedian quickly released a statement to the media apologizing for his actions and confessed that they are in fact true.

Maron, who has been a friend of C.K. for years and even appeared on his FX series “Louie,” wanted to address the story because he feared the growing climate of people wondering who knew what, when. He opened his show addressing his friend Louis C.K.’s admission saying that "he did some vile, inappropriate, hurtful, damaging selfish” stuff.

The “Maron” star noted that he’d heard about the allegations and even asked C.K. directly about the rumors. However, he says that the star lied to him, prompting him to side with his friend on the matter because no women directly came forward as opposition to the lie, until now.

“Sadly, I knew what most people knew: There was a story out there, I guess going back several years, there were unnamed people in the story, it took place in a hotel room in Aspen. It was always out there, but then it would pick up momentum at different times,” Maron said. “And I would ask him about it. I would say, ‘This story about you forcing these women to watch you jerk off, what is that, is that true?’ He goes, ‘No, it’s not true. It’s not real. It’s a rumor.’ And I would say, ‘Well, are you going to address it somehow? Handle it? Get out from under it whenever it shows up?’ ‘No I can’t, I can’t do that. I can’t give it life, give it air.’ That was the conversation.”

Despite his admission that he was somewhat complicit with vouching for C.K. even though he knew the rumors, Maron believes that it’s simply a symptom of a larger problem for women in the comedy world.

“The real problem is that female comics have been hearing about this stuff or a while, and there was no place where they could go with that information,” he said. “So, when it comes to believing women, I want to believe women, but in this particular instance, there was no one named in that story. There was no place for women to go tell this story. There were no women attached to it. I didn’t know their names until Friday… So I believed my friend.”

Since the allegations against C.K. and his admission to misconduct, FX has cut all ties with the comic and Netflix has decided not to produce another planned stand up special from the comedian. Additionally, his new movie “I Love You, Daddy” has been dropped by its distributor and its ultimate fate is still unclear.