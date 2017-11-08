Kevin Spacey cut from CBS 'Carol Burnett Show' anniversary special

Kevin Spacey was officially removed from CBS’ upcoming special celebrating the 50th anniversary of “The Carol Burnett Show.”

Entertainment Weekly confirmed Wednesday the 58-year-old actor has been cut from the previously recorded show after being accused of sexual harassment by multiple people.

Variety, which attended the taping of the two-hour special, reported Spacey had filmed a musical number with the 84-year-old comedienne, as well as Kristin Chenoweth and Bernadette Peters. It’s unknown whether the number will still be aired without Spacey’s appearance.

Spacey has been accused of attempted rape by a man who says he was 14 when the actor allegedly became physical with him. Anthony Rapp also accused Spacey of sexual assault back when Rapp was 14, and two other men have come forward alleging Spacey was sexually inappropriate with them. Additionally, Spacey reportedly crossed the line with “House of Cards” staff.

Netflix recently cut ties with Spacey after numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault were leveled against the actor. London police are reportedly investigating Spacey for a 2008 sexual assault.