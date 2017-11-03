'Twilight Zone' reboot in the works at CBS with Jordan Peele

Get ready to embark on a new dimension of imagination.

The New York Daily News reported Friday CBS is rebooting the black-and-white science fiction series on its streaming service All Access.

The show will feature actor/comedian Jordan Peele, best known for his work on the thriller “Get Out,” as well as the comedy series “Key and Peele.”

“The Twilight Zone,” which starred Rod Serling, aired from 1959 until 1964. It won three Emmys over its run.

However, this isn’t the first time “The Twilight Zone” was resurrected over the years.

The publication added the series was revived for four years back in 1985, and then again in 2002 with actor Forest Whitaker. And while Bryan Singer was developing a reboot in 2012, nothing ever formed.

Serling, who made his mark in Hollywood as a television writer and producer, as well as creating and hosting “The Twilight Zone,” passed away in 1975 at age 50 after undergoing open-heart surgery. He received six Emmy Awards throughout his career.

Several reports hinted Peele, 38, will reportedly write the script and possibly host the reboot.