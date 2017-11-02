Dolly Parton, Kid Rock and other country stars quietly fire publicist Kirt Webster after sexual abuse allegations

Kid Rock, Randy Travis and Dolly Parton among other top country music stars have cut ties with power publicist Kirt Webster following multiple accusations of sexual abuse against Webster.

A rep for Kid Rock told Fox News the singer was no longer working with Webster days after a former client accused Webster of drugging and sexually assaulting him -- a claim Webster denies.

A source close to Travis also told Fox News the country legend had dropped Webster.

Dolly Parton, Billy Ray Cyrus and Justin Moore are no longer listed as clients on the Webster PR website.

By midday Thursday Webster PR had deleted its client page from the company's website. A spokesperson told Fox News Wednesday that Webster PR will continue servicing clients under a new name and without Webster at the helm.

Fox News was told Webster will take "some time away from the business to focus on combating the egregious and untrue allegations made against him."

The company now operate under the name Westby PR, led by former Webster PR Senior Vice President Jeremy Westby.

According to Westby PR's website, its clients include Kenny Rogers, Don McLean and The Oak Ridge Boys.

While several artists have quietly fired Webster, they have not released statements.

Former client Austin Rick, who performed under the name Austin Cody, told Fox News he suffered months of abuse at the hands of Webster and a former intern told us Webster propositioned him for sex while at work.

Five other former Webster employees claimed to Fox News the atmosphere at Webster PR was rampant with sexual harassment that included their boss showing them pornography.