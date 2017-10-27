Simon Cowell rushed to the hospital after falling down stairs

Simon Cowell, 58, was rushed to the hospital Friday morning after falling down the stairs of his London home, a rep for the star told People.

"It's been a scary morning," Cowell's rep said. "It was very early and Simon was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he couldn't sleep."

He added, "He fainted and is thought to have fallen down the stairs."

BRITs 2017 A post shared by @simoncowell on Feb 23, 2017 at 6:50am PST

According to People, the "America's Got Talent" judge is in stable condition and remains in the hospital.