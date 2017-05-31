Kathy Griffin's photo shoot with bloody Trump mask not first time celebs have joked about harming the President

Can criticism of a President go too far?

Kathy Griffin’s photo shoot with controversial photographer Tyler Shields in which she is shown holding a bloodied mask of Donald Trump that makes it look as if the President was beheaded has ignited a firestorm of criticism.

But Dan Gainor, VP Business and Culture for the Media Research Center, said Griffin's stunt was par for the course.

"Kathy Griffin has long gone too far -- even kissing the crotch of CNN anchor Anderson Cooper during a New Year's Eve show," Gainor told Fox News. "She's a shrill, low-talent has-been begging for attention."

Gainor said Griffin is just one of scores of Hollywood celebrities who are out of touch.

"From Oscar winning actress Meryl Streep to Captain America's Chris Evans, entertainers have become an isolated elite who care nothing about offending their audiences," he said.

And Griffin isn’t the first -- or second, or third -- celebrity who has joked about physically harming President Trump.

Many other Hollywood stars have been vocal about their dislike for Trump, and have taken their words so far as to wish him bodily harm.

Snoop Dogg released a music video in March where the rapper used a toy gun to shoot a clown resembling President Donald Trump. In the video for the rapper's remixed version of the song "Lavender," by BADBADNOTGOOD, the 45-year-old rapped about police brutality in a world inhabited by clowns. He declared, "This is the final call" before pointing a toy gun at the clown dressed as Trump who is smoking a cigarette. Snoop pulled the trigger and a flag that says "bang" shooted out from the toy gun.

The rapper told Billboard magazine he wasn’t looking for any pick-up from the video. "Any time I drop something, I’m trying to fill in a void. I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f--ing clown as President, and the sh-t that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being.”

Trump quickly took to Twitter to respond to the video: “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!”

At the Women’s March on Washington in January, Madonna made a comment about "blowing up the White House."

The 58-year-old singer told the crowd of 500,000 people, “I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won't change anything. We cannot fall into despair. As the poet W. H. Auden once wrote on the eve of World War II, ‘We must love one another or die.’ I choose love. Are you with me?”

President Trump responded by calling the superstar “disgusting” and Madonna took to social media to clarify her statement. She wrote, “However I want to clarify some very important things. I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it's important people hear and understand my speech in it's entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context.”

Shortly after Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher’s deaths, Charlie Sheen took to Twitter asking God to take President Trump next. The 51-year-old actor tweeted with the emoji middle finger, “Dear God; Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please!”

TMZ caught actor Mickey Rourke on a rant about Trump in which he said threatened to beat the then presidential candidate with a baseball bat. The 64-year-old continued to call him “the biggest scumbag on the planet.”

The actor then called Melania Trump a “golddigger.”

“F--k him, f--k the horse he rode in on,” he said. “I think his wife is one of the biggest golddiggers around. I know, I used to go out with a golddigger…”