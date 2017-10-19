Peter Facinelli recalls divorce from '90210' star Jennie Garth: 'Love is blind'

Peter Facinelli and Jennie Garth shocked fans in 2012 when they announced their separation after 11 years of marriage. And the 43-year-old actor admitted it wasn’t easy getting over his longtime love.

“I think once, there was a time where we had to learn that we had to be able to move forward with love and respect,” the former “Twilight” star told LaPalme Magazine, as reported by the Daily Mail Thursday. “Once a breakup happens you need to go through the healing process first. Love is blind and in hindsight is twenty-twenty.”

Facinelli and the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star were determined to co-parent successfully after the breakup for the sake of their three daughters.

“As long as mom and dad are happy, the kids are happy,” he explained. “Anyone going through a breakup should know, kids need to see mom and dad happy. As long as they know they’re happy, they know they will be."

Facinelli also insisted that these days, he and Garth share a positive relationship.

“People come into your life for a reason and relationships can change and just because we aren’t living together doesn’t mean you can’t love each other,” he said.

Back in 2014, Garth told Fox News she never wanted fans to assume Facinelli was the reason behind the divorce when she published a tell-all, titled “Deep Thoughts from a Hollywood Blond.”

“I wanted to really be honest and not point the finger at him,” she explained at the time. “I wanted to own my part in it as much as I could and still be somewhat private about a lot of it.

"I knew that people knew a lot about it already. I didn’t want anybody to think it was one person’s fault. It still saddens me today that it happened. Unless it’s something you wanted, divorce is not something you ever get over.”