'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' actor Nicholas Brendon arrested for domestic violence

Former “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star Nicholas Brendon was arrested earlier this month in California for domestic violence against his girlfriend.

Brendon, 46, was arrested on Oct. 11 for “violating a protective order against an unnamed girlfriend and felony domestic violence,” E! News reported.

The actor reportedly pulled his girlfriend’s arm and hair during an altercation at the bar at the Saguaro Hotel in Palm Springs, Calif., KESQ reported.

Brendon, who was best known for playing Xander Harris on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has two “active protection orders filed against him” by the woman, police told KESQ.

The order allows the actor “to be near the woman, but prohibits him from threatening, harassing, injuring or assaulting her,” police told KESQ.

Brendon posted the $50,000 bail a day after he was arrested. The actor is slated to appear in court on Nov. 28.

Police were called after bystanders witnessed the altercation.

Brendon has been arrested and charged previously with felony third-degree robbery, criminal mischief, felony vandalism and malicious injury. The actor has been to rehab three times.

Brendon told Dr. Phil in 2015 that he struggled with depression and alcoholism, the New York Daily News reported.

“It goes from, 'Hey, I’m having fun,' to then I, literally, needed to have a drink before I could have a conversation with people,” Brendon told Dr. Phil. “Drinking initially quells the anxiety, definitely, but then it just adds to the anger.”