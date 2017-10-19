Jessie James Decker gushes about romance with Eric Decker

Jessie James Decker is gearing up to welcome a new baby, but that hasn’t stopped her from keeping the romance alive with her husband, NFL player Eric Decker.

Earlier this month, the 29-year-old told E! News she’s almost four months pregnant with the couple’s third child.

“We’ll go out to a restaurant and sit at the bar and flirt and talk,” the country crooner told In Touch Weekly Wednesday. “But we also love eating cereal in bed watching ‘Naked and Afraid.’”

However, life isn’t always easy for the pair, especially when it comes to raising two young children under the age of 5 in the public eye. In addition to a successful career in music and football, the family also star in the reality TV series, “Eric & Jessie.”

“I don’t think anyone really has the perfect life,” explained Decker. “Everyone has stuff going on. We are very blessed and grateful, but we deal with normal stuff, just like everyone else… Being at the grocery store with both kids running around acting crazy!”

The family also has to deal with moving at any given moment.

“We left Denver with a week-old baby when Eric got picked up by the [New York] Jets, and now we’re back in Nashville,” said Decker. “Moving isn’t easy with two toddlers.”

While Decker is happily enjoying a growing family, she has already made one important decision.

“Oh, we don’t want any more than three,” said Decker. “It feels like a good number for us.”

Back in 2016, Decker told Fox News date night has been key for keeping the passion alive in her marriage.

“I will always say this for any couple: Date night at least once a week is essential,” she said at the time. “It allows you to connect one on one. You don’t have to worry about work, or busy schedules, or the babies crying.

"It’s just all about you and your partner. And I think that really just ignites the sparks. It can be going to a restaurant or even watching TV in bed. Just being together alone, one on one, is so intimate.”