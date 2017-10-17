Carrie Fisher sent cow tongue to Hollywood producer who allegedly sexually assaulted her friend

A woman claims that after being sexually assaulted by a Hollywood producer, her friend, Carrie Fisher sent the man cow tongue as a warning.

The story was recounted by Heather Ross to 94.9 Mix, who claims an Oscar-winning producer asked her about meeting up in person to discuss work.

"I was overweight. It wasn't like I was a size 2 with huge, you know, anything," she recalled.

The man allegedly sexually assaulted her in his car when they met up in person, Ross recalled.

Fisher was among the people Ross told about the incident.

The actress, she claims, "sent me a message online and said, 'I just saw [blank] at Sony Studios. I knew he would probably be there, so I went to his office and personally delivered a Tiffany box wrapped with a white bow.'"

Ross says she asked her famous friend what was in the box.

She claimed that Fisher told her, "It was a cow tongue from Jerry’s Famous Deli in Westwood with a note that said, ‘If you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again, the next delivery will be something of yours in a much smaller box.'"