Rose McGowan calls out Amazon's Jeff Bezos, as head of Amazon studio suspended over sex harassment claims

The Harvey Weinstein scandal has spilled over to, of all places, Amazon, with Weinstein's main accuser Rose McGowan calling out Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and the head of the company's studio getting suspended after sexual harassment accusations from a TV producer.

In a string of fiery tweets, McGowan said she repeatedly warned Amazon about “HW” and “begged” the company not to work with the movie mogul but was told by an unnamed studio executive that “it hadn’t been proven.”

The actress also alleged Amazon Studios killed a show she planned to write and direct after she heard “a Weinstein bailout was in the works.”

“I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing,” McGowan tweeted. “I was ignored. Deal was done. Amazon won a dirty Oscar.”

Amazon said the company is "reviewing our options for our projects we have with the Weinstein Company."

Meanwhile, an Amazon rep told Variety and TheWrap Thursday night that Amazon Studios head Roy Price was a "on leave of absence effective immediately."

Price's reported suspension came after Isa Hackett, a producer for Amazon’s “The Man in the High Castle,” told The Hollywood Reporter that he repeatedly propositioned her at a company party in July 2015.

Hackett said that Price started making lewd comments during a cab ride to the party -- and continued even after she told him she's a lesbian with a wife and children, the magazine reported. At one point, Hackett claimed that Price told her: "You will love my d--k."

Hackett claimed Price did not stop once they arrived at the party and even approached her and loudly said “Anal sex!” in her ear.

Hackett reported the incidents to studio executives who brought in investigators to look further into the allegations, The Hollywood Reporter added. Hackett said she was never made aware of the outcome but also said she never saw Price at any more events.

Many celebrities have come forward in recent days to share their stories about inappropriate behavior in the industry.

Last week, The New York Times reported Weinstein had been paying off women who accused him of sexual harassment for decades. On Tuesday, the New Yorker released an expose revealing Weinstein allegedly raped three women. Many actresses, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd, Kate Beckinsale and Angelina Jolie have spoken out about their experiences with Weinstein’s alleged inappropriate behavior.

