'Star Wars: Last Jedi' trailer debuts during 'Monday Night Football'

The "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" trailer debuted during the Monday Night Football halftime in dramatic fashion.

Fireworks flashed as Stormtroopers marched onto Chicago's Soldier Field as the preview played onscreen.

New and familiar characters from the Star Wars universe were featured in the trailer. The clip opens with voiceover from Adam Driver's Kylo Ren saying, "When I found you, I saw raw, untamed power — and beyond that, something truly special." Then Rey (Daisy Ridley) is shown wielding her light saber and questioning her destiny as Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) observes, "I've seen this raw strength only once before. It didn't scare me enough then. It does now."

John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Carrie Fisher also appear in the trailer, as does Chewbacca and a new bird-like creature known as a Porg.

"The Last Jedi" is the latest installment in the Star Wars franchise since the Disney reboot that began with 2015's "The Force Awakens." It's set to hit theaters Dec. 15.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.