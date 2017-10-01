Kathy Griffin to Colin Kaepernick: 'Proud of you' for your activism

Comedian Kathy Griffin, who's started to push back against the controversy over her photo showing a fake bloodied head of President Trump, said Sunday she was "proud of" another outspoken figure: the ex-quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

“Your activism has come at a price but you haven’t backed down...not even once. Thank you for leading the way,” Griffin tweeted. Now an unsigned quarterback, Kaepernick regularly took a knee during the national anthem last season. The then-49er said he was calling attention to police brutality and racial injustice.

Dozens of NFL players Sunday took a knee during the national anthem as others raised their fists before the games of Week 4, a day after President Donald Trump tweeted that it that it was “very important” for players to stand. Still, the number of kneeling players was down from last weekend.

🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 #Repost from @inkapwetrust: A week after 12 Buffalo Bills took a knee during the national anthem, Bills wide receiver Kaelin Clay wore a pair of cleats to show support for Colin Kaepernick during warmups. #IStandForColin #ImWithKap #InKapWeTrust #TakeAKnee #BoycottTheNFL #ColinKaepernick #Kaepernick A post shared by Know Your Rights Camp (@yourrightscamp) on Oct 1, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

More than 200 players kneeled or sat during the national anthem last Sunday after Trump lashed out at NFL players for not standing during the anthem in a speech in Alabama and a series of tweets.

Griffin faced backlash this summer after a photo of her posing with a bloodied Trump mask as decapitated head leaked on TMZ. CNN fired her from co-hosting its New Year’s Eve show. She said at the time, according to Fox News, the Trump family systematically “mobilized their armies” against her.

She took back her apology — and recently challenged Trump saying, “I will openly accuse the President of the United States of human rights violations.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.