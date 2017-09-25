George Clooney slams Hillary Clinton's failed campaign: 'I never saw her elevate her game'

Hollywood superstar George Clooney, who was an avid supporter and major campaign donor for Hillary Clinton, had some stinging words for the former presidential candidate.

Clooney said while he thought Clinton was qualified for the job, the way she ran her campaign infuriated him.

“It was frustrating because I never saw her elevate her game,” Clooney told the Daily Beast. “I never saw it.”

Even his liberal friends, he said, weren’t impressed.

“I had a lot of liberal friends who were like: ‘She not good at this,’” the Oscar-winning actor and director told the Beast. “And I see that, and I understand it.”

He said her speeches "didn't soar." But Clooney also suggested that her gender was the reason her presidential aspirations sputtered.

“I think the fact that she’s a woman made it a much harder uphill battle,” he said.

Clooney and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, hosted a fundraiser for Clinton during her presidential campaign where tickets fetched from $33,400 to $353,400. Supporters of her primary challenger, Sen. Bernie Sanders, showed up to protest the event.

He later acknowledged on NBC’s Meet the Press that the ticket prices were “obscene.”

“I think, you know, that we had some protesters last night when we pulled up in San Francisco and they’re right to protest,” he said during the interview. “They’re absolutely right. It is an obscene amount of money.”