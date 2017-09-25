Expand / Collapse search
Actor George Clooney arrives on the red carpet for the film "Suburbicon" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), in Toronto, Canada, September 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch - RC1160A422A0

George Clooney slams Hillary Clinton's failed campaign: 'I never saw her elevate her game'

Hollywood superstar George Clooney, who was an avid supporter and major campaign donor for Hillary Clinton, had some stinging words for the former presidential candidate.

Clooney said while he thought Clinton was qualified for the job, the way she ran her campaign infuriated him.

In this June 5, 2017 photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at a fundraiser for the Elijah Cummings Youth Program in Israel in Baltimore. The FBIâs Hillary Clinton email investigation that ended without charges remains a lingering grievance for President Donald Trump, who holds it up as an example of a âriggedâ system. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

“It was frustrating because I never saw her elevate her game,” Clooney told the Daily Beast. “I never saw it.”

Even his liberal friends, he said, weren’t impressed.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Women in the World Summit at Lincoln Center in New York, Thursday, April 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

“I had a lot of liberal friends who were like: ‘She not good at this,’” the Oscar-winning actor and director told the Beast. “And I see that, and I understand it.”

He said her speeches "didn't soar." But Clooney also suggested that her gender was the reason her presidential aspirations sputtered.

“I think the fact that she’s a woman made it a much harder uphill battle,” he said.

Clooney and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, hosted a fundraiser for Clinton during her presidential campaign where tickets fetched from $33,400 to $353,400. Supporters of her primary challenger, Sen. Bernie Sanders, showed up to protest the event.

He later acknowledged on NBC’s Meet the Press that the ticket prices were “obscene.”

“I think, you know, that we had some protesters last night when we pulled up in San Francisco and they’re right to protest,” he said during the interview. “They’re absolutely right. It is an obscene amount of money.”