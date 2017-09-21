MSNBC's O'Donnell apologizes for profanity-laced rant

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell apologized Wednesday for a curse-filled rant caught on tape.

O’Donnell was not on air, but cameras were still rolling as he went ballistic during a break on Aug. 29, complaining about an earpiece malfunction that piped in unwanted noise.

“Call f---ing [MSNBC president] Phil Griffin!” O’Donnell yells in footage posted by Mediaite.

“I don’t care who the f–k you have to call!”

The noise O’Donnell was picking up sounded like a hammer, he said.

“Stop the hammering!” he screamed. “Stop the hammering out there! Who’s got the hammer?”

“The Last Word” host said he was totally at fault and tweeted, “A better anchorman and a better person would’ve had a better reaction to technical difficulties. I’m sorry.”

