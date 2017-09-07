Mel B's divorce gets messier with claims of drug use and fake marriage

It’s more sex, lies and videotape in Mel B’s bitter divorce battle from Stephen Belafonte.

The former Spice Girl accused Belafonte, 42, of arranging a “sham marriage” for their former nanny, Lorraine Gilles, in an effort to keep Gilles in the country and continue their affair behind Mel B’s back.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Mel B, 42, claims that Gilles’ marriage to Michael Bleau was engineered to keep her from being deported.

The documents reportedly contained a deposition from Bleau in which he confessed that he purchased her engagement ring for $30 on eBay.

In Gilles’ own deposition, she admitted to using cocaine, an offense that could have potentially gotten the German-born blonde deported. However, in Gilles’ depo, she also claims that she only ever used cocaine that was allegedly supplied by Mel B.

Belafonte previously claimed in documents obtained by The Sun that Mel B’s dependency on alcohol and drugs, including cocaine, was the real reason their marriage crumbled.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge filed for divorce from Belafonte in March, accusing him of domestic violence and sexual exploitation through sex tapes, which he has vehemently denied.

Gilles admitted in her deposition that sex tapes with Mel B do, in fact, exist, despite a search of a storage locker in April coming up empty. Gilles claimed in her depo that she viewed the sex videos on Belafonte’s laptop as recently as last summer.

It wasn’t the only alleged contradiction in Gilles’ stories. Though the one-time au pair previously denied having a sexual relationship with Belafonte outside of threesomes with him and Mel B, she admitted in her deposition that she and Belafonte had sex alone 10 to 15 times, including around the time she got pregnant and had an abortion.

Gilles is in the middle of her own lawsuit against Mel B for defamation of character, stemming from claims of her alleged affair with Belafonte and accusations of aborting his child.

This story originally appeared in Page Six.