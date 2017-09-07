Anna Faris: Chris Pratt wasn't her 'best friend'

Anna Faris admitted Chris Pratt wasn’t exactly her “best friend,” and said it’s not a bad thing.

The actress said in an essay posted on “Cosmopolitan” on Wednesday she was always told Pratt – who with Faris announced their separation last month – should be her “best friend.” But after years of trying to be a “guy’s girl,” she realized how important it was to have a core group of women who were there for her.

"I was once told that I didn't need a tight group of girlfriends because Chris should be my best friend. But I never bought that. The idea of your mate being your best friend—it's overhyped. I really believe that your partner serves one purpose and each friend serves another,” Faris wrote.

Faris recalled being in her 20s with the idea that it was “cool” to be a “guy’s girl.”

"I didn't realize until later how lame I sounded, bragging as though having a lot of girlfriends was a bad thing...I touted my male friends as if my association with them spoke to how cool I really was. I was selling my own gender down the river, and I wasn't even getting any fulfillment from the relationships with those dudes,” Faris wrote in the essay.

She recalled being bullied by girls in high school and feeling humiliated and confused.

"It may sound like a small thing, but when you're a quiet teenager trying to get through high school unnoticed, that kind of unwanted attention is rough. One day, I went to my locker, and the words 'f**k you, b***h' were written across it. It was humiliating and confusing. I didn't think I was worthy of that kind of hatred," she recalled.

She said those memories prevented her from recognizing how important female relationships were until later in her life. She admitted it’s hard to realize that in Hollywood because of the competitive nature.

Faris said she is “lucky” to have the girlfriends she has today to support her.

"To be honest, I think the notion of best friends in general is messed up though," Faris said. "It puts so much pressure on any one person, when I truly believe it's okay to have intimacy with different people in different ways. And ranking your friends? It just shouldn't happen, at least not beyond grade school."