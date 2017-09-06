Jimmy Fallon, 'Tonight Show' pledge $1M to J.J. Watt's Hurricane Harvey relief foundation

"Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon announced Tuesday that his program has pledged $1 million to J.J. Watt’s Houston Flood Relief Fund to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Fallon, 42, announced the donation during a heartfelt monologue where he recognized the victims of the hurricane and how people came together to help one another.

RACHAEL RAY DONATES $1 MILLION TO ANIMALS AFFECTED BY HARVEY

"We saw communities banding together. Neighbors helping neighbors. Strangers helping strangers. So many heroes, people like Mattress Mack, who opened up his stores and showrooms for those who needed shelter. The group of people who formed a human chain to save a man from a flooded SUV. And J.J. Watt from the Houston Texans, who has raised over $18 million dollars to provide food, water, and supplies to the victims,” Fallon said.

"And I'm proud to say that our show, 'The Tonight Show,' is donating one million dollars to J.J.’s fund," Fallon said. "Thank you, J.J."

HURRICANE HARVEY: STARS REACT, DONATE MONEY IN SUPPORT OF RELIEF EFFORTS

Fallon also had Victoria White, Marquist Taylor and the Houston gospel choir on the show to sing “Lean on Me.” A video of White and Taylor singing to the storm’s victims at shelters went viral.

Watt’s relief fund has raised over $21 million for the victims of the storm. On Sept. 12, a benefit to raise money for the storm’s victims has been announced. The “Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey” will feature Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey and Julia Roberts.