Rachael Ray donates $1 million to animals affected by Harvey

Rachael Ray is putting her money where her mouth is.

The celebrity chef, 49, donated $1 million to help animals affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

“Thanks to your support of our Nutrish brands, we are able to donate $1 million today, through The Rachael Ray Foundation, to help support various animal welfare organizations who are actively working in Texas and Louisiana to care for animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey. $100,000 donations have been made to the SPCA of Texas and Austin Pets Alive!, who are already providing disaster relief to animals in need,” Ray wrote on her Facebook page Tuesday.

“We will continue our commitment to work with national and local organizations to assess needs and provide the additional earmarked funds.

Thank you to all who are donating their time, effort and money as goodwill to our neighbors is most important during times like these,” she continued.

Ray joins Sandra Bullock, who also donated $1 million to the Red Cross in support of Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.