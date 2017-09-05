Cher gets profane in Twitter spat over DACA

Cher got into a viral confrontation with a Twitter user on Tuesday who called out the singer's pledge to offer a DREAMer a place to stay, shortly after the Trump administration announced plans to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

In a Twitter post, Cher said “Those Who Can Must Take a DREAMER In2 Their Home & Protect Them‼ I’m Ready 2 Do This & Others in MY BUSINESS WILL DO THE SAME‼ SANCTUARY.”

The tweet prompted one user, named Brenda Webb, to call out the singer, tweeting “Sure you will Cher…I’ll believe it when I see it!”

The Daily Mail took a screen grab that shows Cher's response to the user: “Then keep your eyes open b****.”

Cher, who was a Hillary Clinton supporter, has been a frequent critic of President Trump whose latest decision to end DACA has drawn flack on both sides of the aisle.

Trump said he is putting the pressure on Congress to reform the Obama-era immigration policy, with a "gradual process, not a sudden phaseout" that allows current recipients six-months before permits expire.

“Permits will not begin to expire for another six months, and will remain active for up to 24 months. Thus, in effect, I am not going to just cut DACA off, but rather provide a window of opportunity for Congress to finally act,” Trump said.

Whether Cher does in fact open up her doors remains to be seen.