Stars who were fired from TV shows

Before she graced the small screen as an entrepreneur selling the ThighMaster, she starred on the ‘70s show “Three’s Company” as fan favorite Chrissy Snow. Her time on the program was cut short when she asked for a pay increase for her fifth season. Her husband/manager Alan Hamel told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015, “The night before we went in to renegotiate, I got a call from a friend who had connections high up at ABC and he said, 'They're going to hang a nun in the marketplace and the nun is Suzanne.’ The network was will­ing to do this because earlier that year the women on ‘Laverne & Shirley’ had gotten what they asked for and they wanted to put a stop to it. They'd destroy the chemistry on ‘Company’ to make a point."