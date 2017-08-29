Kathy Griffin: I'm no longer friends with Anderson Cooper

Kathy Griffin, the comedian that made headlines in June after she was featured in a photo holding a bloodied mask that resembled President Trump, said in an interview that she is no longer friends with her former New Year’s Eve co-host, Anderson Cooper.

Griffin told The Cut that when Cooper eventually reached out to her, she informed him that their friendship was over.

Griffin was apparently upset about Cooper’s initial response to the photo controversy. The CNN anchor said, “For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.”

Griffin told the magazine that she was upset that Cooper did not reach out to her before commenting publically.

Griffin, meanwhile, is attempting to relaunch her career after being marred by the photo controversy. She came out hours later acknowledging she "went too far" and apologizing for the disturbing image, but the damage was done.

Several theaters canceled performances with Griffin citing the controversy. CNN announced it would be ending its relationship with the star, who hosts its New Year's Eve program. Her co-host, Anderson Cooper, also said he was "appalled" by the photoshoot.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump also released statements condemning the attack on their family. Trump added the picture took a toll on his 11-year-old son Barron as the first lady questioned Griffin's mental health.

Griffin later accused the Trump family of systematically "mobilizing their armies" against her.

"I don't think I'll have a career after this. I'm going to be honest, he broke me," Griffin said in a news conference.