'Game of Thrones' actors thought fans may gag at their sex scene

“Game of Thrones” left fans on a pretty big cliffhanger, but it’s the recent coupling of two characters that has everyone scratching their heads. Fortunately for viewers, it seems the acting talentsbehind the show are just as conflicted about the sex scene as everyone else.

[Spoiler Alert: The remainder of this article will discuss “Game of Thrones” Season 7, Episode 7.]

After what appeared to be a successful truce negotiation, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen got frisky while traveling to the next theater of war. Fans far and wide were hoping that the two most important characters on the show would find romance in each other - however, at the same time, they weren’t.

The apprehension comes from the reveal that Jon and Daenerys are aunt and nephew, although neither are aware of that fact. Still, the audience knows it all and it more than colored the event for some viewers. In a behind-the-scenes video released by HBO, the two actors in question reveal that they’re just as conflicted as everyone else on the matter.

"For us, as actors, it's just weird,” Daenerys actress Emilia Clarke said. “The reality of what they are to each other? I don't know how that's gonna… [fake gags] I think that’s going to be the reaction."

Kit Harington had some more poetic words about the accidental incest.

“I think it’s an inevitability from about halfway through the season that Jon and Daenerys are going to fall into bed together,” he said. “I think they both know it’s wrong and I think they both know it’s going to cause problems, but it’s that thing. When you suddenly feel that deeply about someone, you go through those events together. It’s like a runaway train, you can’t stop it happening.”

Elsewhere in the video, posted below, actors Isaac Hempstead Wright and Peter Dinklage share their thoughts on the scene in question, with both of them drawing the same conclusion - “Game of Thrones” is not a show that’s kind to people that pair up romantically.

Sadly, fans will have to wait until the eighth and final season of the HBO hit to find out how it all shakes out in the end.