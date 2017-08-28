'Vampire Diaries' star Nina Dobrev gets candid on going makeup-free, current politic climate: 'It scares me'

Most stars would think twice about going makeup-free for People Magazine’s annual “Most Beautiful” issue — but Nina Dobrev didn’t mind it one bit.

“Young girls see this image and think that’s what they should be and that’s how they should wake up,” the 28-year-old actress told Ocean Drive. “That’s one of the main reasons I wanted to be a part of that issue and [was] especially proud to represent the section [with no makeup on]. I don’t wear makeup on a daily basis. I try to reflect that on my social media too.”

However, “The Vampire Diaries” star admitted she sometimes does need help to look camera-ready. Still, Dobrev isn’t afraid to show fans that having fame and success in Hollywood doesn’t make anyone perfect.

“I get pimples and zits all the time and I deal with them just like anybody else, with zit cream,” she explained. “Sometimes I walk out of the house with the zit cream and forget about it.

"And that’s just life, it’s unpredictable and awkward and we all feel insecure all the time, but that’s completely normal and okay and everybody has good days and bad days. It’s especially important now to show young girls that and to make them aware that they are perfect exactly the way they are.”

However, the one thing Dobrev is stressing over these days is the current political climate — which could explain the sudden breakouts.

“I keep expecting to wake up and find out that it’s not real,” she said. “It’s a very unstable political climate at the moment and it scares me to see the negative repercussions that will come as a result of all the work that’s been done — especially with the environment, the way it is in its fragile state, seeing the direction that it’s going in, and the decisions that are being made in the White House. The decisions that the administration makes at the moment affect the world, not just the country.”

Nobrev is trying to focus on her work as an actress. She even credited an unlikely source for inspiring her to stay motivated.

“I didn’t know it at the time, but [gymnastics] was definitely great training for the path that I did choose [because of] the regimen, determination, and persistence that you have to have,” said Dobrev. “It prepared me for the rejection, and [taught me] to keep going further and working hard, to not take no for an answer. I grew thick skin in gymnastics and event thicker skin as an actress.”