Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' video breaks 24 hour viewership record online

After dropping the music video for her latest single during the 2017 Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” has already shattered a viewership record on YouTube.

According to ABC, the macabre and self-aware music video beat the record for most-viewed video in a 24-hour period. In fact, the outlet notes that Swift’s video took less than the full day’s time to rack up 28 million views, with its peak seeing 3 million views per hour. The single dethrones “Despacito,” which got 22 million views in that time and Adele’s “Hello,” which came close at 27 million.

As previously reported, the song dropped on Friday, but the live-action music video was saved for the VMAs. However, the lyric video for “Look What You Made Me Do” also earned itself a 24-hour viewership record for a lyric video, scoring a whopping 19 million.

As Engadget notes, the high numbers might have less to do with the quality of the performer’s work and more to do with her marketing ploy. When the song came out, it was quickly ripped apart by fans who felt it was too meta and dark. However, thanks to a partnership with Swift and Ticketmaster, fans are encouraged to spread the word about her music in exchange for priority placement in a ticket wait list.

Swift's video has garnered some controversey for its apparent shots at other celebrities such as Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.