Taylor Swift accused of mocking Kim Kardashian's robbery in 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Taylor Swift is under fire from social media users who claim the singer is mocking Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery in her "Look What You Made Me Do" video.

The video premiered at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, and poked fun at many of the rumors about Swift. However, some fans took issue with a scene that showed Swift in a bath tub wearing nothing but diamonds while crooning to the lyrics, "I don't like your perfect crime / How you laugh when you lie / You said the gun was mine / Isn't cool, no, I don't like you."

The social media universe wondered if the scene was referencing when Kardashian was infamously robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

One Kardashian defender wrote, "Taylor Swift making fun of Kim K's robbery in her new video is as low as it gets. That girl is pure evil. #VMAs"

Another said, "I'm sorry but there's no way around it, Taylor is mocking Kim. A bathtub full of jewels when Kim was put in the tub during her robbery."

But some Swift fans fought back.

One wrote, "Taylor Swift said in an interview in 2015 that the media paints her as some character who [sits] in a bathtub full of diamonds."

In the bathtub scene, there is a $1 dollar bill that some think is a reference to Swift's victory against DJ David Mueller, who she only asked for $1 dollar in damages in the case.

Taylor Swift did not return Fox News' request for comment.