Taylor Swift debuts new macabre music video at 2017 VMAs

Taylor Swift's newest music video has arrived and it opens with the pop star emerging from a grave.

Swift's music video for "Look What You Made Me Do" premiered during the MTV Video Music Awards. The video begins with shots of a cemetery and a decomposed Swift crawling out of a grave before shifting to several more glamorous looks.

The macabre opening plays on one of the key lines from the song, in which Swift says the old version of herself can't come to the phone because she's dead.

The video ends with Swift appearing as several characters from the music video, and her life. The various Swifts snipe at one another in an airplane hangar in front of a plane with the word "reputation" — the title of her next album — painted on the sign.

Swift dropped her new single on Friday and quickly set a Spotify streaming record and a YouTube record for its lyric music video.