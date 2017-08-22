Robert De Niro calls Trump a racist: 'We're at a crisis in this country with this fool'

Robert De Niro, who once said he'd like to "punch" Trump in the face, called the president a "blatant racist" in a new interview.

The actor told Deadline Trump is "dangerous" and should not "have gotten into the position that he's in."

"He's dangerous as it is. He's terrible, and a flat-out blatant racist and doubling down on that, and it's good that he does because he's going to sink himself," De Niro said.

He added, "We're at a crisis in this country with this fool."

The 74-year-old said he'd like to see his fellow actors call out Trump at next month's Emmy Awards.

"Even at the Emmys it should be a kind of theme in some way," he said adding there should be some balance so the show isn't all about Trump.

"But at this point, we're at a crisis in this country with this fool, who never should have gotten into the position that he's in."

The "War with Grandpa" star has gone back-and-forth when it comes to Trump. He first slammed then then-presidential candidate one month before the election calling him a "pig" and a "bulls--t artist."

In the video, De Niro also said, "I'd like to punch him in the face."

However, he seemed to have softened his stance on Trump after the election saying, "I would only say that we’re all hoping, waiting and hoping, that he will lead the country in a way that’ll benefit everyone and benefit our neighbors around the world."

