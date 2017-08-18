Taylor Swift completely wipes out her social media accounts

Taylor Swift is apparently creating a blank space.

The 27-year-old pop star left fans scratching their heads as she completely wiped clean her social media accounts Friday.

Swift mysteriously unfollowed all of her followers online, deleted all posts from Instagram and Tumblr, as well as completely eliminated all content on her website, resulting in a black screen.

Her last tweet is currently one from 2010 that’s for country singer Miranda Lambert:

Swift currently has 102 million followers on Instagram, but all viewers will see is a white screen with zero photos of the star.

It’s unknown whether Swift is currently taking a break from social media, is dealing with an internet hack, or if she's simply gearing up to release a new album.

Swift recently donated a “generous” amount of money to “Law & Order” actress Mariska Hargitay’s foundation that helps sexual assault victims.

Swift’s donation follows her win in court Monday against former Colorado radio DJ David Mueller. He sued Swift after he was fired from his job alleging that she, along with her mother and radio liaison Frank Bell, were trying to destroy his career.

She countersued and claimed Mueller put his hand under her skirt while being photographed with her. The jury sided with Swift.

A rep for Swift didn’t immediately return a request from Fox News for comment concerning her social media wipe-out.