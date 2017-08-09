Aaron Carter says his bisexuality caused his recent breakup

Following his very public announcement regarding his sexuality, Aaron Carter is now single. The 29-year-old singer is now hinting that his bisexuality may be to blame for his recent breakup.

It was previously reported that Carter and his longtime girlfriend Madison Parker broke up just a week before he penned an emotional note to fans revealing that he finds “boys and girls attractive.” The duo previously met and hit it off on Instagram in 2016, and many wondered if the subject of his sexuality contributed to the split. Now, according to Carter, that theory seems to be confirmed.

E! News reports that Carter called into The Bert Show on Wednesday morning to discuss the reveal and got emotional when talking about its impact on his breakup with Parker.

“To be honest, I’m alone right now, and I would like to have a relationship,” he said before his voice cracked. “Sorry, got a little teary-eyed. I just went through a breakup.”

He went on to describe the moment he told Parker that he was bisexual.

“I had discussed it with my ex-girlfriend, and she didn’t really understand it. She didn’t want [to],” he said. “And that was it. So we left it mutual and parted ways.”

While Carter claims the breakup was amicable, he also seems saddened by the loss and seems to be hinting that Parker left him because she couldn’t deal with his coming out. However Parker has yet to comment on her side of the story publicly.