Arrest

Rapper The Kidd Creole reportedly arrested for murder in New York City

New York Post
FILE - In this March 12, 2007, file photo, The Furious Five, from left, Scorpio, Melle Mel, Kidd Creole and Rahiem appear in the press room at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York. The Furious Five is being inducted into the Hall of Fame with Grandmaster Flash. One of the founding members of the 1980s hip hop group Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five has been arrested in New York in connection with the fatal stabbing of a homeless man. Police say 57-year-old Nathaniel Glover, also known as The Kidd Creole, was arrested Wednesday night, Aug. 2, 2017, on murder charges. (AP Photo/Stuart Ramson, File)

Rapper Kidd Creole — one of the founding members of the legendary hip-hop group, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious 5 — has been charged with murder for the stabbing of a homeless man in Midtown.

The 57-year-old Bronxite, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, was arrested at his home in Mt. Hope on Wednesday after allegedly killing the unidentified individual on Tuesday night, according to police sources.

He had gotten into a shouting match with the 55-year-old man at the corner of E. 44th St. and Third Avenue before the stabbing occurred, the sources said.

After the incident, Glover apparently fled and left the victim bleeding on the sidewalk. Cops later found him and thought he was drunk, but then saw the stab wound and rushed him to Bellevue Hospital — where he was pronounced dead.

Sources said Glover works in the area of Midtown where the murder occurred as a maintenance man and security guard.

The legendary lyricist rose to fame in the 1970s after forming Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five with rappers Melle Mel, Keith Cowboy, Mr. Ness/Scorpio, Rahiem, and DJ Joseph Saddler, better known as Grandmaster Flash.

Their songs, “The Message” and “White Lines (Don’t Do It),” helped catapult the group to stardom in the ’80s and made them household names in the hip-hop world.

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.

