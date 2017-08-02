Rapper The Kidd Creole reportedly arrested for murder in New York City

Rapper Kidd Creole — one of the founding members of the legendary hip-hop group, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious 5 — has been charged with murder for the stabbing of a homeless man in Midtown.

The 57-year-old Bronxite, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, was arrested at his home in Mt. Hope on Wednesday after allegedly killing the unidentified individual on Tuesday night, according to police sources.

He had gotten into a shouting match with the 55-year-old man at the corner of E. 44th St. and Third Avenue before the stabbing occurred, the sources said.

After the incident, Glover apparently fled and left the victim bleeding on the sidewalk. Cops later found him and thought he was drunk, but then saw the stab wound and rushed him to Bellevue Hospital — where he was pronounced dead.

A post shared by The Kidd Creole (@thekiddcreole) on Feb 19, 2017 at 12:30am PST

Sources said Glover works in the area of Midtown where the murder occurred as a maintenance man and security guard.

The legendary lyricist rose to fame in the 1970s after forming Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five with rappers Melle Mel, Keith Cowboy, Mr. Ness/Scorpio, Rahiem, and DJ Joseph Saddler, better known as Grandmaster Flash.

Their songs, “The Message” and “White Lines (Don’t Do It),” helped catapult the group to stardom in the ’80s and made them household names in the hip-hop world.

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.