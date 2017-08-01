Kathy Griffin shaves her head in support of sister's cancer battle

Kathy Griffin has completely shaved her head in solidarity with her sister, who is battling cancer.

Photos of the comedian's freshly shaved head began circulating on social media on Monday.

Griffin's mother, Maggie, shared a link to images of her daughter's shaved head and wrote the star is “wonderful human being,” according to People magazine.

Maggie Griffin appears alongside her daughter in one of the images with a shocked look on her face, according to People.

The celebrity news site reports the comedian's brother died of cancer in 2014, and it's not clear what type of cancer her sister now has.

Kathy Griffin made headlines earlier this summer for her controversial photo shoot with a bloodied mask of President Trump. She later said during a teary press conference that she made a "horrible call" with the images that caused a firestorm.

