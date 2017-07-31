'Saved by the Bell' stars Tiffani Thiessen and Mario Lopez reunite

A mini “Saved by the Bell” reunion happened over the weekend.

Tiffani Thiessen, who was hosting the Num Noms event on Sunday at Au Fudge in West Hollywood, received support from former co-star Mario Lopez, who made a surprising appearance.

Great to get together with an old friend & our kids... @tiffanithiessen @courtneym_lopez A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on Jul 30, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

The 43-year-old actor and Extra TV host was joined by his wife Courtney, as well as his 6-year-old daughter Gia and 3-year-old son Dominic.

The 43-year-old actress and Cooking Channel star also appeared with her 7-year-old daughter Harper.

A post shared by Fluffy LDN (@fluffy.ldn) on Jul 20, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

The beloved high school sitcom aired from 1989 until 1992. The two then appeared in “Saved by the Bell: The College Years” from 1993 until 1994.

Then in 1994, the TV movie “Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas” premiered. It was then that Thiessen’s character Kelly Kapowski tied the knot with longtime beau Zack Morris, played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

While fans of the series were excited to spot Lopez and Thiessen together again, they shouldn’t hold their breath for a possible reboot anytime soon.

“No, I don’t,” Thiessen told Fox News in 2016 when asked if she saw a remake of the show happening in the future. “I think us going on Jimmy Fallon and doing our thing with him was probably what people are going to get. Hopefully that should last long enough for fans.”

Thiessen was also shocked to learn that many people still consider Kelly Kapowski to be a sex symbol.

“Um, they should get their eyes checked!” she said. “That was the ‘80s! But seriously, I think it’s cute. I have nothing, but fond memories from ‘Saved by the Bell.’ I take it as a compliment."