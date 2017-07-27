Trump's White House life the target of Stephen Colbert's new animated series

Showtime has elected to air a cartoon series about the Donald Trump White House.

The 10 half-hours of what Showtime calls a “workplace comedy” will be executive produced by Stephen Colbert for premiere this fall. No date was specified.

Showtime says the series, so far untitled, will satirically deconstruct life in the White Household with family members, insiders, world leaders and even rival Democrats taking part. In a statement announcing the show, the network said it will be about the “tru-ish adventures of Trump’s confidants and bon vivants — family, top associates, heads of government, golf pros and anyone else straying into his orbit — intrepidly exploring their histories and their psyches, revealing insights into what makes them so definitively Trumpian.”

According to Showtime, “it’s a workplace comedy where the office happens to be oval; it’s a character study in search of character, as seen through the eyes of an imaginary documentary crew.”

This animated portrayal of Trump is a popular recurring feature on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." The Showtime series will team Colbert with his "Late Show" executive producer Chris Licht. Production turnaround time will be swift, enabling current events to play a role in the show.

“Stephen and Chris have an uncanny genius for deconstructing the world of President Trump, and this series opens a new realm for them,” said Showtime president and CEO David Nevins to Variety. “Their vision will produce a comedy that makes waves, gets attention, and plays great on our networks, including our streaming service.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.