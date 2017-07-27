Rob Lowe answers dying fan's wish, sends his love in heartfelt video

Rob Lowe answered a dying superfan’s wish and sent a video message Tuesday to the woman telling her she is in his thoughts and to stay strong.

Alex Charpentier, 48, was diagnosed with lung cancer more than a year ago, according to People.

Charpentier said one of the things on her “bucket list” was to meet the “West Wing” actor and tell him how much she admires him.

“It’s been a thing for more than three decades,” Chris Carter, Charpentier’s friend, told People. “She’s one of my very best friends, so I set out to make it happen. I wrote an email (to Lowe) from the heart about her and what she was fighting.”

Lowe, 53, received the email and responded Tuesday with a video message telling Charpentier that she is a “fighter.”

“How are you, Alex?” Lowe says in the video. “Word has gotten back to me that you’ve been a longtime supporter of mine and I can’t tell you what that means to me.

“I’m sending prayers for you and thinking about you,” the “St. Elmo’s Fire” actor continued. “You’re a fighter. I want to pat you on the back for that and hopefully give you some inspiration.”

“And I’ve got more stuff I’m doing! You have to be around to see that. All my love. I’m thinking of you,” Lowe concluded.

Charpentier, who was in the hospital when she got Lowe's message, said she was touched by the actor's video.

“Well, Rob, I can’t tell you what it means to me, the impact that you’ve made on my life, albeit short,” Charpentier said. “I went from drooling over you as an adolescent teen to respecting you as an actor and as a parent and as a human being. Fighting against your own illness, fighting for your own marriage.

“You are authentic, and I’m authentic,” Charpentier continued. “I’m laying in my bed, and I have difficulty speaking and breathing, but I want you to know from my heart how much this means to me, and how this will stay in my family. Thank you so much, Rob. Peace.”

Carter said Charpentier gained strength following Lowe’s message.

Carter said his friend has been thrilled ever since she received the video.

“I think the miracle we wanted was for her to have a miraculous recovery. That’s not going to happen, but we got this. She was so happy last night. He helped create that for her.”