John Mellencamp, Meg Ryan reportedly back together

John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan are back on, according to a source.

“They are together. It’s been a few months,” a source told Page Six.

The rocker and the “You’ve Got Mail” star ended their relationship in 2014 after dating for three years.

He told shock jock Howard Stern that Ryan “hated” him in an interview earlier this year.

“I loved Meg Ryan. She hates me to death. I think it’s because I’m a child,” he said.

But the couple remained friends and were spotted hanging out again after the Stern interview. Ryan also continues to be in the stands at his shows.

“Meg was at his recent Forest Hills Stadium concert, dancing on the side of the stage,” a spy said.

