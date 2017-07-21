Elvis Presley's first music agency contract up for auction

Elvis Presley’s first music agency contract is among a host of memorabilia related to the music legend up for auction in the UK on Saturday.

The contract with the William Morris Agency was signed by Elvis on Jan. 31 1956 in New York. The signing took place the day after he recorded “Blue Suede Shoes,” according to auction house Henry Aldridge & Son.

“This was the start the beginning of an incredible relationship between Elvis and the William Morris Agency that would continue throughout Elvis’s career,” explained Henry Aldridge & Son auctioneer Andrew Aldridge, in an email to Fox News.

The contract, which is hand signed in four places by Elvis, is also being sold with an accompanying rider and copies of two photos of the signing, which show Elvis alongside Nat Lefkowitz and Harry Kalcheim of the William Morris Agency and his manager Colonel Parker.

The lot has a pre-sale estimate between $32,465 and $38,958.

A softback copy of the novel “The Omen” signed by Elvis for a fan is also up for auction Saturday.

“Elvis read, inscribed and signed this book just before his upcoming August 1977 tour, which did not take place due to his untimely death,” explained Aldridge, in an email to Fox News. “He wrote ‘TO MY BEST FAN your friend Elvis Presley’."

The book is accompanied by a copy of a letter dated Jan. 21 1978 from Elvis’ father Vernon Presley. "Were sorry about the delay in sending you the autograph you requested. Yours on the Omen book was amongst the last to be signed,” he wrote, in the letter. “Elvis got a kick out of it that you sent him a book he had read and also of that sort for an autograph. You probably do not know this but Elvis read your book again in curiosity prior to us sending it back to you autographed by Elvis personally.”

The lot has a pre-sale estimate of $10,369 to $15,553.

