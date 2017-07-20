The week in pictures

Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days

http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

Solo synchro swimmer Yael Polka of Israel competes at the 17th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, July 17, 2017 (REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth) solo-synchro-swimmer-yael-polka-of-israel-competes-at-the-17th-fina-world-championships-in-budapest,-hungary,-july-17,-2017

President Donald Trump holds a baseball bat at the Made in America product showcase at the White House, July 17 (REUTERS/Carlos Barria) president-donald-trump-holds-a-baseball-bat-at-the-made-in-america-product-showcase-at-the-white-house,-july-17

Britain's Prince William holds the hand of his son Prince George on arrival at the airport, in Warsaw, Poland, July 17 (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) britain's-prince-william-holds-the-hand-of-his-son-prince-george-on-arrival-at-the-airport,-in-warsaw,-poland,-july-17

Flamingos stand in their enclosure at the zoo 'Hellabrunn' in Munich, Germany, July 17 (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) flamingos-stand-in-their-enclosure-at-the-zoo-'hellabrunn'-in-munich,-germany,-july-17

Workers lay alumina particles inside an air treatment facility at an oxygen production plant in Ma'anshan, Anhui province, China, July 19 (REUTERS/China Daily) workers-lay-alumina-particles-inside-an-air-treatment-facility-at-an-oxygen-production-plant-in-ma'anshan,-anhui-province,-china,-july-19

Switzerland’s Roger Federer holds the trophy as he celebrates winning the Wimbledon final in London, July 16 (REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge) switzerland’s-roger-federer-holds-the-trophy-as-he-celebrates-winning-the-wimbledon-final-in-london,-july-16

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates with fans after winning the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, Britain, July 16 (REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff) mercedes-driver-lewis-hamilton-celebrates-with-fans-after-winning-the-british-grand-prix-in-silverstone,-britain,-july-16

A squirrel monkey rests on a tree branch on a hot day at a zoo in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, July 19 (REUTERS) a-squirrel-monkey-rests-on-a-tree-branch-on-a-hot-day-at-a-zoo-in-zhengzhou,-henan-province,-china,-july-19

People participate in a free infant care training course organized by local labor union in Haikou, Hainan province, China, July 19 (REUTERS) people-participate-in-a-free-infant-care-training-course-organized-by-local-labor-union-in-haikou,-hainan-province,-china,-july-19

An armored vehicle is lit on fire during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, July 18 (REUTERS/Marco Bello) an-armored-vehicle-is-lit-on-fire-during-a-rally-against-venezuelan-president-nicolas-maduro-in-caracas,-venezuela,-july-18

The remains of the Boston Flats trailer park is pictured after being destroyed by a wildfire in Boston Flats, British Columbia, Canada, July 17 (REUTERS/Ben Nelms) the-remains-of-the-boston-flats-trailer-park-is-pictured-after-being-destroyed-by-a-wildfire-in-boston-flats,-british-columbia,-canada,-july-17

People throw water at each other during the annual water fight at the Vallecas neighborhood in Madrid, July 16 (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) people-throw-water-at-each-other-during-the-annual-water-fight-at-the-vallecas-neighborhood-in-madrid,-july-16

A couple walks past the Guggenheim Museum illuminated by the late afternoon sun in Bilbao, Spain, July 17 (REUTERS/Vincent West) a-couple-walks-past-the-guggenheim-museum-illuminated-by-the-late-afternoon-sun-in-bilbao,-spain,-july-17

Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa falls during a heat of the men's 100 meters at the World ParaAthletics Championships in London, July 17 (REUTERS) -ntando-mahlangu-of-south-africa-falls-during-a-heat-of-the-men's-100-meters-at-the-world-paraathletics-championships-in-london,-july-17

North Korea's synchro team practice under a coaches supervision at the 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, July 1 (REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth) north-korea's-synchro-team-practice-under-a-coaches-supervision-at-the-17th-fina-world-aquatics-championships-in-budapest,-hungary,-july-1

Boys play under an overflowing dam along Powai Lake after heavy rains in Mumbai, India, July 20 (REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade) boys-play-under-an-overflowing-dam-along-powai-lake-after-heavy-rains-in-mumbai,-india,-july-20

An Atlantic Puffin holds a mouthful of sand eels on the island of Skomer, off the coast of Pembrokeshire, Wales, July 18 (REUTERS/Rebecca Naden) an-atlantic-puffin-holds-a-mouthful-of-sand-eels-on-the-island-of-skomer,-off-the-coast-of-pembrokeshire,-wales,-july-18

Russian President Vladimir Putin uses a pair of binoculars during the MAKS 2017 air show in Moscow, July 18 ( REUTERS/Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin) russian-president-vladimir-putin-uses-a-pair-of-binoculars-during-the-maks-2017-air-show-in-moscow,-july-18

People hold onto windows to avoid a bull, named Trompetero, during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Spain, July 17 (REUTERS) people-hold-onto-windows-to-avoid-a-bull,-named-trompetero,-during-the-'toro-de-cuerda'-(bull-on-rope)-festival-in-spain,-july-17