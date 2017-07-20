Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

World

The week in pictures
Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/

Solo synchro swimmer Yael Polka of Israel competes at the 17th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, July 17, 2017

(REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth)

President Donald Trump holds a baseball bat at the Made in America product showcase at the White House, July 17

(REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Britain's Prince William holds the hand of his son Prince George on arrival at the airport, in Warsaw, Poland, July 17

(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Flamingos stand in their enclosure at the zoo 'Hellabrunn' in Munich, Germany, July 17

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Workers lay alumina particles inside an air treatment facility at an oxygen production plant in Ma'anshan, Anhui province, China, July 19

(REUTERS/China Daily)

Switzerland’s Roger Federer holds the trophy as he celebrates winning the Wimbledon final in London, July 16

(REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates with fans after winning the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, Britain, July 16

(REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff)

A squirrel monkey rests on a tree branch on a hot day at a zoo in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, July 19

(REUTERS)

People participate in a free infant care training course organized by local labor union in Haikou, Hainan province, China, July 19

(REUTERS)

An armored vehicle is lit on fire during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, July 18

(REUTERS/Marco Bello)

The remains of the Boston Flats trailer park is pictured after being destroyed by a wildfire in Boston Flats, British Columbia, Canada, July 17

(REUTERS/Ben Nelms)

People throw water at each other during the annual water fight at the Vallecas neighborhood in Madrid, July 16

(AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

A couple walks past the Guggenheim Museum illuminated by the late afternoon sun in Bilbao, Spain, July 17

(REUTERS/Vincent West)

Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa falls during a heat of the men's 100 meters at the World ParaAthletics Championships in London, July 17

(REUTERS)

North Korea's synchro team practice under a coaches supervision at the 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, July 1

(REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth)

Boys play under an overflowing dam along Powai Lake after heavy rains in Mumbai, India, July 20

(REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade)

An Atlantic Puffin holds a mouthful of sand eels on the island of Skomer, off the coast of Pembrokeshire, Wales, July 18

(REUTERS/Rebecca Naden)

Russian President Vladimir Putin uses a pair of binoculars during the MAKS 2017 air show in Moscow, July 18

( REUTERS/Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin)

People hold onto windows to avoid a bull, named Trompetero, during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Spain, July 17

(REUTERS)

An air tanker drops retardant while battling a wildfire near Mariposa, California, July 19

(AP)

The week in pictures

Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days

More From Our Sponsors