Charlie Sheen's '9/11' film's first trailer released

The first trailer has hit the web for Charlie Sheen's upcoming drama about September 11th.

The trailer for the film, titled “9/11,” was released on Friday by Atlas Distribution.

According to IMDb the plotline is based around five people who "find themselves trapped in an elevator in the World Trade Center's North Tower on 9/11. They work together, never giving up hope, to try to escape before the unthinkable happens.”

Sheen stars alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Gina Gershon, Luiz Guzman, Wood Harris and Jacqueline Bisset. The movie is based on the play by Patrick Carson, "Elevator."

The film is set for a September 8th release.