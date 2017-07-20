'Hawaii Five-0' signs 3 new stars after Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park depart show

Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath and Beulah Koale are joining the cast of "Hawaii Five-0."

CBS' announcement followed the recent departures of original cast members Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park, who exited the police drama after contract disputes.

Dale has had a recurring role on "Hawaii Five-0" as Adam Noshimuri since season two. This summer, he is starring in CBS' suspense thriller "Salvation."

Rath starred in the series "Being Human" and "Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life." Koale appears in the forthcoming feature "Thank You for Your Service."

Continuing "Hawaii Five-0" cast members include Alex O'Loughlin, Scott Caan, Chi McBride and Jorge Garcia. The eighth season begins Sept. 29.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.